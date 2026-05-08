Best Squad competition tests medical and CBRN skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006283" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers and Non-Commissioned Officers of the Eighth Army put their skills in Tactical Combat Casualty Care and CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) safety response to the test during the Eighth Army Best Squad competition at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Pocheon, South Korea, on May 6, 2026. The Medical and CBRN lanes tested competitors' knowledge, time management, and teamwork in a technical, high-paced scenario. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Aquino)