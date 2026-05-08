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    Best Squad competition tests medical and CBRN skills

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    POCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. William Aquino 

    8th Army

    Soldiers and Non-Commissioned Officers of the Eighth Army put their skills in Tactical Combat Casualty Care and CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) safety response to the test during the Eighth Army Best Squad competition at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Pocheon, South Korea, on May 6, 2026. The Medical and CBRN lanes tested competitors' knowledge, time management, and teamwork in a technical, high-paced scenario. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 00:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006283
    VIRIN: 260507-A-JS108-1051
    Filename: DOD_111692025
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: POCHEON, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Best Squad competition tests medical and CBRN skills, by SGT William Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CBRN
    TCCC
    readiness
    Best Squad
    INDOPACOM
    U.S. Army

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