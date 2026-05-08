Soldiers and Non-Commissioned Officers of the Eighth Army put their skills in Tactical Combat Casualty Care and CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) safety response to the test during the Eighth Army Best Squad competition at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Pocheon, South Korea, on May 6, 2026. The Medical and CBRN lanes tested competitors' knowledge, time management, and teamwork in a technical, high-paced scenario. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 00:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006283
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-JS108-1051
|Filename:
|DOD_111692025
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|POCHEON, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Squad competition tests medical and CBRN skills, by SGT William Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.