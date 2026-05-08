Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers from 7th Infantry Division, conduct artillery live-fire exercise at Camp Bojeador, Philippines

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific), shoot artillery during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Camp Bojeador, Philippines, May 6, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omarion Hall) (Any depiction of U.S. Soldiers or units does not constitute endorsement by the Army or the Department of War.)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 21:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006280
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-SU971-2519
|Filename:
|DOD_111691918
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
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