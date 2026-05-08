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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers from 7th Infantry Division, conduct artillery live-fire exercise at Camp Bojeador, Philippines

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    PHILIPPINES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Omarion Hall 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific), shoot artillery during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Camp Bojeador, Philippines, May 6, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omarion Hall) (Any depiction of U.S. Soldiers or units does not constitute endorsement by the Army or the Department of War.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 21:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006280
    VIRIN: 260506-A-SU971-2519
    Filename: DOD_111691918
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers from 7th Infantry Division, conduct artillery live-fire exercise at Camp Bojeador, Philippines, by SGT Omarion Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    25ID
    Friends Allies Partners
    Philippines
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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