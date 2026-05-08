U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 377th Transportation Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, receive the new M1302 Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System trailer and get training on it at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 7, 2026. Designed for the transport of heavier and more advanced combat system, the upgraded trailer strengthens sustainment and battlefield mobility capabilities critical to future operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Russell Savage)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 19:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006274
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-CE530-1415
|Filename:
|DOD_111691651
|Length:
|00:06:32
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Armored Division Modernizes Heavy Transport Operations with New EHETS Trailers, by SPC Garret Kimmel and SPC Russell Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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