1st Armored Division Modernizes Heavy Transport Operations with New EHETS Trailers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006274" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 377th Transportation Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, receive the new M1302 Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System trailer and get training on it at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 7, 2026. Designed for the transport of heavier and more advanced combat system, the upgraded trailer strengthens sustainment and battlefield mobility capabilities critical to future operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Russell Savage)