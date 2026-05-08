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    1st Armored Division Modernizes Heavy Transport Operations with New EHETS Trailers

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Spc. Garret Kimmel and Spc. Russell Savage

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 377th Transportation Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, receive the new M1302 Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System trailer and get training on it at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 7, 2026. Designed for the transport of heavier and more advanced combat system, the upgraded trailer strengthens sustainment and battlefield mobility capabilities critical to future operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Russell Savage)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 19:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006274
    VIRIN: 260507-A-CE530-1415
    Filename: DOD_111691651
    Length: 00:06:32
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 1st Armored Division Modernizes Heavy Transport Operations with New EHETS Trailers, by SPC Garret Kimmel and SPC Russell Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Modernization
    muleskinner
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    1ADDSBVIDEOS

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