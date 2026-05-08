NETC FY25 Sailor of the Year Ceremony

Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) holds a Sailor of the Year ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola, Fla., May 7, 2026. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters.
Video shows NETC SOY ceremony in its entirety.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 16:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006271
|VIRIN:
|260508-N-XA496-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111691568
|Length:
|00:22:58
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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