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    NETC FY25 Sailor of the Year Ceremony

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    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) holds a Sailor of the Year ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola, Fla., May 7, 2026. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters.

    Video shows NETC SOY ceremony in its entirety.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006271
    VIRIN: 260508-N-XA496-1002
    Filename: DOD_111691568
    Length: 00:22:58
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

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    TAGS

    SOY
    Sailor Of The Year (SOY)
    NETC Sailor of the Year
    NETC

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