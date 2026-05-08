Behind the Fireline

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006270" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Washington Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), partnered with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue to conduct helicopter water bucket training near Puyallup, Wash., May 7, 2026. The joint training strengthened interoperability between military aviation crews and civilian first responders, enhancing wildfire response capabilities and improving coordination during emergency operations throughout Washington state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot) ("Red Alarm" song created using Suno Ai)