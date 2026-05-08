Behind the Fireline

Washington Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), partnered with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue to conduct helicopter water bucket training near Puyallup, Wash., May 7, 2026. The joint training strengthened interoperability between military aviation crews and civilian first responders, enhancing wildfire response capabilities and improving coordination during emergency operations throughout Washington state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot) ("Red Alarm" song created using Suno Ai)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 16:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006270
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-FC838-9316
|Filename:
|DOD_111691567
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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