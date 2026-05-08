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    Behind the Fireline

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Washington Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), partnered with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue to conduct helicopter water bucket training near Puyallup, Wash., May 7, 2026. The joint training strengthened interoperability between military aviation crews and civilian first responders, enhancing wildfire response capabilities and improving coordination during emergency operations throughout Washington state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot) ("Red Alarm" song created using Suno Ai)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 16:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006270
    VIRIN: 260507-A-FC838-9316
    Filename: DOD_111691567
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Fireline, by SGT Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    firefighting drill
    firefighting bucket
    Washington National Guard
    Washington
    Army National Guard

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