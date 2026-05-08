Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) celebrates the FY25 Sailor of the Year with a ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola, Fla., May 7, 2026. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters.
BROLL Package made to highlight key moments and quotes.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006266
|VIRIN:
|260508-N-XA496-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111691510
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC 2025 Sailor of the Year B-ROLL Package, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.