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    NETC 2025 Sailor of the Year B-ROLL Package

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    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) celebrates the FY25 Sailor of the Year with a ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola, Fla., May 7, 2026. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters.

    BROLL Package made to highlight key moments and quotes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006266
    VIRIN: 260508-N-XA496-1001
    Filename: DOD_111691510
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

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    TAGS

    SOY
    Sailor Of The Year (SOY)
    NETC Sailor of the Year
    NETC

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