BGen Rizzo Relinquishes Command of Marine Corps Installations East to Col Pace Broll

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., the outgoing commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune relinquishes command to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gregory B. Pace, the incoming commander, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune at W.P.T. Hill Field on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 8, 2026. The relinquishment of command ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing commanding general to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 15:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006265
|VIRIN:
|260508-M-NE316-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111691507
|Length:
|01:04:03
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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