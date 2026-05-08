(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BGen Rizzo Relinquishes Command of Marine Corps Installations East to Col Pace Broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., the outgoing commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune relinquishes command to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gregory B. Pace, the incoming commander, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune at W.P.T. Hill Field on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 8, 2026. The relinquishment of command ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing commanding general to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006265
    VIRIN: 260508-M-NE316-1001
    Filename: DOD_111691507
    Length: 01:04:03
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BGen Rizzo Relinquishes Command of Marine Corps Installations East to Col Pace Broll, by Cpl Daniela Chicas Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCB Camp Lejeune
    command ceremony
    Marine Corps Installaions East
    W.P.T. Hill Field
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video