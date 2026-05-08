Forging tactical readiness during Iron Ascent

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006264" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in the inaugural Iron Ascent training exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 29 – May 1, 2026. Iron Ascent was a three-day training exercise designed to sharpen tactical proficiency and combat readiness through a combination of classroom instruction and practical field execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)