Forging tactical readiness during Iron Ascent

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in the inaugural Iron Ascent training exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 29 – May 1, 2026. Iron Ascent was a three-day training exercise designed to sharpen tactical proficiency and combat readiness through a combination of classroom instruction and practical field execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006264
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-QA066-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111691424
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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