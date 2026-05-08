Forging tactical readiness during Iron Ascent

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in Day 2 of the inaugural Iron Ascent training exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 30, 2026. Iron Ascent is a three-day training exercise designed to sharpen tactical proficiency and combat readiness through a combination of classroom instruction and practical field execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006263
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-FV598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111691414
|Length:
|00:20:24
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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