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    Forging tactical readiness during Iron Ascent

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    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in Day 2 of the inaugural Iron Ascent training exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 30, 2026. Iron Ascent is a three-day training exercise designed to sharpen tactical proficiency and combat readiness through a combination of classroom instruction and practical field execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006263
    VIRIN: 260430-F-FV598-1001
    Filename: DOD_111691414
    Length: 00:20:24
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, Forging tactical readiness during Iron Ascent, by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    Iron Ascent

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