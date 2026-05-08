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    Inside Aircraft Egress Systems

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    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Hope is not the emergency procedure.
    Behind every safe flight is a team prepared for the unthinkable, maintaining the critical escape and survival systems pilots rely on in emergencies. From ejection seats to canopy systems, egress Airmen ensure every piece of equipment is mission ready before wheels leave the ground.
    At the 56th Fighter Wing, these behind-the-scenes professionals play a vital role in generating combat capability and keeping pilots ready to fly, fight, and win, anytime, anywhere.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006262
    VIRIN: 250506-F-QT044-1001
    PIN: 250506
    Filename: DOD_111691350
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Inside Aircraft Egress Systems, by A1C Tekorey Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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