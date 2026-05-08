Inside Aircraft Egress Systems

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006262" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hope is not the emergency procedure.

Behind every safe flight is a team prepared for the unthinkable, maintaining the critical escape and survival systems pilots rely on in emergencies. From ejection seats to canopy systems, egress Airmen ensure every piece of equipment is mission ready before wheels leave the ground.

At the 56th Fighter Wing, these behind-the-scenes professionals play a vital role in generating combat capability and keeping pilots ready to fly, fight, and win, anytime, anywhere.