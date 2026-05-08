Hope is not the emergency procedure.
Behind every safe flight is a team prepared for the unthinkable, maintaining the critical escape and survival systems pilots rely on in emergencies. From ejection seats to canopy systems, egress Airmen ensure every piece of equipment is mission ready before wheels leave the ground.
At the 56th Fighter Wing, these behind-the-scenes professionals play a vital role in generating combat capability and keeping pilots ready to fly, fight, and win, anytime, anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 14:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006262
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-QT044-1001
|PIN:
|250506
|Filename:
|DOD_111691350
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside Aircraft Egress Systems, by A1C Tekorey Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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