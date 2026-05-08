MCRD San Diego Alpha Company Graduation

The new Marines of Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, May 08 2026. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 15:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006261
|Filename:
|DOD_111691297
|Length:
|01:08:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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