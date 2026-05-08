Today we recognize the mothers who balance service and family with extraordinary resilience and love — Happy Mother’s Day.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006260
|VIRIN:
|260508-O-AY809-9975
|Filename:
|DOD_111691283
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Health Agency honors military mothers, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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