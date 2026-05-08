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    Defense Health Agency honors military mothers

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    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    Today we recognize the mothers who balance service and family with extraordinary resilience and love — Happy Mother’s Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 15:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006260
    VIRIN: 260508-O-AY809-9975
    Filename: DOD_111691283
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Defense Health Agency honors military mothers, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Mother's Day
    Military Mothers

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