FBI Kansas City: News Media Briefing on Operation Red Card - May 2026

FBI Kansas City participated in a news media briefing on May 8, 2026 that announced the FBI's participation with partners in Operation Red Card that was conducted to arrest violent offenders.
Speakers at the news media briefing included:
R. Matthew Price, United States Attorney, Western District of Missouri
Ryan A. Kriegshauser, United States Attorney, District of Kansas
Brent Beavers, Assistant Director, Office of Field Operations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
Melesa Johnson, Jackson County, Missouri Prosecutor
Chief Stacey Graves, Kansas City Missouri Police Department
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 14:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006249
|VIRIN:
|260508-D-D0355-1999
|Filename:
|DOD_111691216
|Length:
|00:20:01
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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