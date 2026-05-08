FBI Kansas City: News Media Briefing on Operation Red Card - May 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006249" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FBI Kansas City participated in a news media briefing on May 8, 2026 that announced the FBI's participation with partners in Operation Red Card that was conducted to arrest violent offenders.



Speakers at the news media briefing included:

R. Matthew Price, United States Attorney, Western District of Missouri

Ryan A. Kriegshauser, United States Attorney, District of Kansas

Brent Beavers, Assistant Director, Office of Field Operations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Melesa Johnson, Jackson County, Missouri Prosecutor

Chief Stacey Graves, Kansas City Missouri Police Department