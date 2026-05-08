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    FBI Kansas City: News Media Briefing on Operation Red Card - May 2026

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    KANSAS CITY, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    FBI Kansas City participated in a news media briefing on May 8, 2026 that announced the FBI's participation with partners in Operation Red Card that was conducted to arrest violent offenders.

    Speakers at the news media briefing included:
    R. Matthew Price, United States Attorney, Western District of Missouri
    Ryan A. Kriegshauser, United States Attorney, District of Kansas
    Brent Beavers, Assistant Director, Office of Field Operations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
    Melesa Johnson, Jackson County, Missouri Prosecutor
    Chief Stacey Graves, Kansas City Missouri Police Department

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 14:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1006249
    VIRIN: 260508-D-D0355-1999
    Filename: DOD_111691216
    Length: 00:20:01
    Location: KANSAS CITY, US

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