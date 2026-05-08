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    1st Infantry Division Redeployment Ceremony

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jaden Davis 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, following a rotational deployment to Poland, return home to Fort Riley, Kansas, May 8, 2026. Family members, friends and fellow soldiers gathered to welcome them home, marking the conclusion of the unit’s mission in support of regional security and readiness operations. (U.S Army Video by PFC Jaden Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006245
    VIRIN: 260508-A-PE038-9878
    Filename: DOD_111691200
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Infantry Division Redeployment Ceremony, by PFC Jaden Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    1st ABCT
    1st Infantry Division
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    VictoryHome

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