2nd Bn., 1st Marines hold change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006238" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 1, 2026. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from Lt. Col. Travis C. Onischuk, the outgoing commanding officer, to Lt. Col. Evan Ota, the incoming commanding officer. Ota is a native of Hawaii. Onischuk is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause)