2nd Bn., 1st Marines hold change of command ceremony

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 1, 2026. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from Lt. Col. Travis C. Onischuk, the outgoing commanding officer, to Lt. Col. Evan Ota, the incoming commanding officer. Ota is a native of Hawaii. Onischuk is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006238
|VIRIN:
|260501-M-VJ347-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111691134
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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