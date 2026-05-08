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    2nd Bn., 1st Marines hold change of command ceremony

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 1, 2026. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from Lt. Col. Travis C. Onischuk, the outgoing commanding officer, to Lt. Col. Evan Ota, the incoming commanding officer. Ota is a native of Hawaii. Onischuk is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006238
    VIRIN: 260501-M-VJ347-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111691134
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    1st MARDIV; Blue Diamond; USMC; 1st Marines; Gunsmoke; Change of Command

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