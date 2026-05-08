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    Inside Air University: SOS

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Dylan Perera, Squadron Officer School student, shares his experiences attending SOS during an “Inside Air University” interview at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 2026. In the short-form interview series, students describe their school experience in one word, discuss how they hope their leadership approach will evolved and reflect on what surprised them most during their time at Air University. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Cardona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 13:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1006236
    VIRIN: 260501-F-IW492-1011
    Filename: DOD_111691115
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Inside Air University: SOS, by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOS
    Air University
    AWC
    ACSC
    SAASS
    Inside Air University

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