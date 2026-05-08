U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Bailey, Squadron Officer School student, shares his experiences attending SOS during an “Inside Air University” interview at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 2026. In the short-form interview series, students describe their school experience in one word, discuss how they hope their leadership approach will evolved and reflect on what surprised them most during their time at Air University. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Cardona)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1006235
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-IW492-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_111691103
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside Air University: SOS, by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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