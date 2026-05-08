Inside Air University: ACSC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006231" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wesley Breal, Air Command and Staff College student, shares her experiences attending ACSC during an “Inside Air University” interview at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 2026. In the short-form interview series, students describe their school experience in one word, discuss how their leadership approach has evolved and reflect on what surprised them most during their time at Air University. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Cardona)