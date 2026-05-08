FBI Kansas City: Video: Operation Red Card

FBI Kansas City along with local and federal partners, conducted Operation Red Card to arrest violent offenders in the Kansas City region between May 4-7, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 14:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006229
|VIRIN:
|260504-D-D0355-5694
|Filename:
|DOD_111691085
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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