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    FBI Kansas City: Video: Operation Red Card

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    KANSAS CITY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    FBI Kansas City along with local and federal partners, conducted Operation Red Card to arrest violent offenders in the Kansas City region between May 4-7, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006229
    VIRIN: 260504-D-D0355-5694
    Filename: DOD_111691085
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KANSAS CITY, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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