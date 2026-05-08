Spotlight on Mental Health: Proactive wellness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006225" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Proactive wellness is the ultimate form of personal readiness. For the first episode of the Air Force Medical Service’s Spotlight on Mental Health series, Col. Elisha Pippin, Air Force Director of Psychological Health, describes how we can build up our “psychological armor” through our everyday actions.



In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, this May, we are highlighting perspectives on mental health from across the Air Force Medical Service. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)