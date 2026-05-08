Spotlight on Mental Health: Proactive wellness

Proactive wellness is the ultimate form of personal readiness. For the first episode of the Air Force Medical Service’s Spotlight on Mental Health series, Col. Elisha Pippin, Air Force Director of Psychological Health, describes how we can build up our “psychological armor” through our everyday actions.
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, this May, we are highlighting perspectives on mental health from across the Air Force Medical Service. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006225
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-WY218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111691073
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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