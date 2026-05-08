(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spotlight on Mental Health: Proactive wellness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    Proactive wellness is the ultimate form of personal readiness. For the first episode of the Air Force Medical Service’s Spotlight on Mental Health series, Col. Elisha Pippin, Air Force Director of Psychological Health, describes how we can build up our “psychological armor” through our everyday actions.

    In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, this May, we are highlighting perspectives on mental health from across the Air Force Medical Service. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 13:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006225
    VIRIN: 260508-F-WY218-1001
    Filename: DOD_111691073
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spotlight on Mental Health: Proactive wellness, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wellness
    resilience
    Mental Health Awareness Month
    mental health
    Col. Elisha Pippin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video