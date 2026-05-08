FBI Kansas City: Agency Statements following Operation Red Card - May 2026

FBI Kansas City partnered with local and federal law enforcement to arrest violent offenders in the Kansas City area through Operation Red Card. Agency leadership provided quotes on this operation that occurred between May 4-7,2026. Speakers include:
Jeff Berkebile, FBI Kansas City Acting Special Agent in Charge
Chief Karl Oakman, Kansas City, Kansas Police Department
Deputy Chief Michelle Sumstad, Independence Police Department
Rick Sabatini, HSI Kansas City Acting Special Agent in Charge
John Schrock, DEA Kansas City Assistant Special Agent in Charge
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:58
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1006222
|VIRIN:
|260504-D-D0355-4107
|Filename:
|DOD_111691062
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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