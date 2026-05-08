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    FBI Kansas City: Agency Statements following Operation Red Card - May 2026

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    KANSAS CITY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    FBI Kansas City partnered with local and federal law enforcement to arrest violent offenders in the Kansas City area through Operation Red Card. Agency leadership provided quotes on this operation that occurred between May 4-7,2026. Speakers include:

    Jeff Berkebile, FBI Kansas City Acting Special Agent in Charge
    Chief Karl Oakman, Kansas City, Kansas Police Department
    Deputy Chief Michelle Sumstad, Independence Police Department
    Rick Sabatini, HSI Kansas City Acting Special Agent in Charge
    John Schrock, DEA Kansas City Assistant Special Agent in Charge

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 13:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1006222
    VIRIN: 260504-D-D0355-4107
    Filename: DOD_111691062
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: KANSAS CITY, US

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