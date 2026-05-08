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    B-Roll: Marines coordinate simulated MV-22B Osprey CASEVAC

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    ORCHARD, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division coordinate a simulated MV-22B Osprey casualty evacuation during Exercise Garnet Rattler at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, May 5, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006210
    VIRIN: 260505-M-MU704-2001
    Filename: DOD_111690823
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ORCHARD, IDAHO, US

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    This work, B-Roll: Marines coordinate simulated MV-22B Osprey CASEVAC, by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    FSB
    Garnet Rattler
    USMC
    JTAC

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