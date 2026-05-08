B-Roll: Marines coordinate simulated MV-22B Osprey CASEVAC

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division coordinate a simulated MV-22B Osprey casualty evacuation during Exercise Garnet Rattler at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, May 5, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 12:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006210
|VIRIN:
|260505-M-MU704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111690823
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|ORCHARD, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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