Lt. Cmdr. Sivchhun Hun, assigned to WRNMMC, discusses opportunities within the direct commissioning program that lead him to join Navy Medicine and serve in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 11:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1006206
|VIRIN:
|260414-N-LN348-8603
|Filename:
|DOD_111690556
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What influenced your decision to purse your commissioning path?, by Joseph Belton and Bryan Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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