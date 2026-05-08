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    What influenced your decision to purse your commissioning path?

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    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Joseph Belton and Bryan Gordon

    Medical Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Lt. Cmdr. Sivchhun Hun, assigned to WRNMMC, discusses opportunities within the direct commissioning program that lead him to join Navy Medicine and serve in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 11:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1006206
    VIRIN: 260414-N-LN348-8603
    Filename: DOD_111690556
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MARYLAND, US

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    This work, What influenced your decision to purse your commissioning path?, by Joseph Belton and Bryan Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy medicine
    U.S. Navy Nurse Corps

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