(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hood Soldiers Conduct M4A1 Qualifications

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to various units, engage targets during M4A1 qualification, on Fort Hood, Texas, May 6, 2026. M4A1 qualifications are a critical indicator of a Soldiers combat readiness, marksmanship skill, and unit effectiveness. They ensure that every Soldier can meet the Army’s lethality standards and contribute to the mission's success. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 11:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006205
    VIRIN: 260506-A-AS519-1011
    Filename: DOD_111690470
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood Soldiers Conduct M4A1 Qualifications, by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forthood
    lethality
    PhantomWarrior
    PhantomLethal
    M4A1Carbine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video