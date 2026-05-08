Fort Hood Soldiers Conduct M4A1 Qualifications

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006205" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to various units, engage targets during M4A1 qualification, on Fort Hood, Texas, May 6, 2026. M4A1 qualifications are a critical indicator of a Soldiers combat readiness, marksmanship skill, and unit effectiveness. They ensure that every Soldier can meet the Army’s lethality standards and contribute to the mission's success. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)