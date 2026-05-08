U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to various units, engage targets during M4A1 qualification, on Fort Hood, Texas, May 6, 2026. M4A1 qualifications are a critical indicator of a Soldiers combat readiness, marksmanship skill, and unit effectiveness. They ensure that every Soldier can meet the Army’s lethality standards and contribute to the mission's success. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 11:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006205
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-AS519-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_111690470
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Hood Soldiers Conduct M4A1 Qualifications, by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.