U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct live-fire attack drone training with Neros Archer first-person view drones at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, April 7-10, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 12:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006203
|VIRIN:
|260507-M-KB995-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111690451
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd MEU (SOC) | Inside FPV Drones: How the Neros Archer Gives Marines Battlefield Control, by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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