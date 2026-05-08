(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Peak Bagging Pilot Peak B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Paul Wade 

    U.S. Forest Service   

    Day hikers, or peak baggers, snowshoe through deep snow to reach the summit of 6,008-foot Pilot Peak on the Stanislaus National Forest, March 15, 2025. In winter conditions, the trek to the fire lookout tower at the summit is a 6.3-mile round-trip hike. (Forest Service video by Paul Wade)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006201
    VIRIN: 250325-P-QF107-5480
    Filename: DOD_111690432
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peak Bagging Pilot Peak B-Roll, by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Snow
    hiking
    sierra nevada
    Stanislaus National Forest
    Snowshoeing
    Sierra Nevada Mountains
    Sierra Nevada mountain range
    California
    fire lookout
    pilot peak
    peak bagging
    winter recreation
    usfs-recreation
    usfs recreation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video