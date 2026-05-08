Day hikers, or peak baggers, snowshoe through deep snow to reach the summit of 6,008-foot Pilot Peak on the Stanislaus National Forest, March 15, 2025. In winter conditions, the trek to the fire lookout tower at the summit is a 6.3-mile round-trip hike. (Forest Service video by Paul Wade)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 11:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006201
|VIRIN:
|250325-P-QF107-5480
|Filename:
|DOD_111690432
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Peak Bagging Pilot Peak B-Roll, by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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