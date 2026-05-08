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    48 FW conducts initial flight for Operation El Dorado Canyon 40th anniversary paint scheme

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    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.06.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Operation El Dorado Canyon, the 494th Fighter Squadron unveiled its newly-painted F-15E Strike Eagle heritage aircraft for the first time on May 7, 2026. By honoring the 1986 operation and those who supported it, the 48th Fighter Wing demonstrated its capability to deliver airpower and reinforced a legacy that continues to define the wing's mission today. (Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006198
    VIRIN: 260508-F-YU294-3001
    Filename: DOD_111690324
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 48 FW conducts initial flight for Operation El Dorado Canyon 40th anniversary paint scheme, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    494 FS, Heritage, Legacy, F-15E, 48FW

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