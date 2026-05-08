48 FW conducts initial flight for Operation El Dorado Canyon 40th anniversary paint scheme

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006198" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Operation El Dorado Canyon, the 494th Fighter Squadron unveiled its newly-painted F-15E Strike Eagle heritage aircraft for the first time on May 7, 2026. By honoring the 1986 operation and those who supported it, the 48th Fighter Wing demonstrated its capability to deliver airpower and reinforced a legacy that continues to define the wing's mission today. (Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)