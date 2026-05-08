To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Operation El Dorado Canyon, the 494th Fighter Squadron unveiled its newly-painted F-15E Strike Eagle heritage aircraft for the first time on May 7, 2026. By honoring the 1986 operation and those who supported it, the 48th Fighter Wing demonstrated its capability to deliver airpower and reinforced a legacy that continues to define the wing's mission today. (Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 11:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006198
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-YU294-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111690324
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 48 FW conducts initial flight for Operation El Dorado Canyon 40th anniversary paint scheme, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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