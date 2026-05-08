Hotel Company Warfighting Technique Course

U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a basic warfighting technique course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., May 7, 2026. The event consisted of the bayonet assault course, body sparring, and pugil stick fighting, to simulate combat obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emily Bos)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 10:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006197
|VIRIN:
|260507-M-CS381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111690322
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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