(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hotel Company Warfighting Technique Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emily Bos 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a basic warfighting technique course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., May 7, 2026. The event consisted of the bayonet assault course, body sparring, and pugil stick fighting, to simulate combat obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emily Bos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006197
    VIRIN: 260507-M-CS381-1001
    Filename: DOD_111690322
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Warfighting Technique Course, by LCpl Emily Bos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bayonet
    Pugil Sticks
    Hotel Company
    ERR
    body sparring
    Recruit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video