U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Celina Carter, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, sends a Mother Day shoutout to Nilda Mojica in Baltimore, Maryland on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern Germany, on May 8, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Griffin Payne)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 10:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1006193
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-WQ640-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111690289
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mothers Day Shotout, by SGT Griffin Payne and PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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