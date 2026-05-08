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    Mothers Day Message

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Griffin Payne and Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Staff. Sgt. Jada Mcnair, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, sends a Mother Day shoutout to Merlanne Mcnair in Hattiesburg, Mississipi on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern Germany, on May 8, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Griffin Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 10:44
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1006191
    VIRIN: 260508-A-WQ640-1004
    Filename: DOD_111690267
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mothers Day Message, by SGT Griffin Payne and PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mothers Day
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

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