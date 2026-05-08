U.S. Army Staff. Sgt. Jada Mcnair, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, sends a Mother Day shoutout to Merlanne Mcnair in Hattiesburg, Mississipi on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern Germany, on May 8, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Griffin Payne)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 10:44
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1006191
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-WQ640-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111690267
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mothers Day Message, by SGT Griffin Payne and PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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