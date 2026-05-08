(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mothers Day Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Griffin Payne and Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. James Bailey, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, sends a Mother Day shoutout to his mother Donna Gibson and his wife Erin Bailey, in Laurinburg, North Carolina on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern Germany, on May 8, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Griffin Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 10:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1006188
    VIRIN: 260508-A-WQ640-1003
    Filename: DOD_111690235
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: LAURINBURG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mothers Day Shoutout, by SGT Griffin Payne and PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mother's Day
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media