U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. James Bailey, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, sends a Mother Day shoutout to his mother Donna Gibson and his wife Erin Bailey, in Laurinburg, North Carolina on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern Germany, on May 8, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Griffin Payne)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 10:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1006188
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-WQ640-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111690235
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|LAURINBURG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mothers Day Shoutout, by SGT Griffin Payne and PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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