SECWAR Presents Medals

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth presents the Soldier's Medal and Airman's medal to West Virginia Army National Guard Maj. Ryan S. Reynolds and West Virginia Air National Guard Maj. Edwin O. Stanfield in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, Washington D.C., May 04, 2026. (DoW Video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 09:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006173
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-RQ234-5531
|Filename:
|DOD_111690006
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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