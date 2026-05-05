SW Announces Joint Task Force Audit.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announces the Joint Task Force Audit at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Apr. 28, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 09:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1006172
|VIRIN:
|260428-A-RQ234-2395
|Filename:
|DOD_111689972
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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