U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command and 8th Military Police Brigade participate in events for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 5, 2026. The competition evaluated Soldiers on military proficiency, readiness, communication skills, accountability, and attention to detail through a series of physically and mentally demanding events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Deneisha Owens-Mcparland)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 08:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006167
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-IP103-2780
|Filename:
|DOD_111689841
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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