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    Balikatan 2026: Allied counter landing live-fire reaches culmination

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    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Multinational partners execute a counter landing live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, May 4, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 07:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006158
    VIRIN: 260504-A-MA645-4076
    Filename: DOD_111689758
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Allied counter landing live-fire reaches culmination, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Philippines
    Balikatan 2026
    BK 26
    CLLFX

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