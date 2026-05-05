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    AFN News Now - Chef Irvine Visit (without graphics)

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    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.30.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Chef Robert Irvine visited the Knights Lair Warrior Restaurant on Smith Barracks, Germany, on May 1, 2026. This visit was part of the Armed Forces Entertainment Fueling the Fight tour and served as an opportunity to improve the nutrition of Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 07:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006156
    VIRIN: 260501-F-BS498-1528
    Filename: DOD_111689745
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, AFN News Now - Chef Irvine Visit (without graphics), by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Robert Irvine
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Dining facility (DFAC)
    nutrition

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