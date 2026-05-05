Chef Robert Irvine visited the Knights Lair Warrior Restaurant on Smith Barracks, Germany, on May 1, 2026. This visit was part of the Armed Forces Entertainment Fueling the Fight tour and served as an opportunity to improve the nutrition of Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 07:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006154
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-BS498-8580
|Filename:
|DOD_111689743
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN News Now - Chef Robert Irvine Visit, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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