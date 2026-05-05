AFN News Now - Chef Robert Irvine Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006154" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chef Robert Irvine visited the Knights Lair Warrior Restaurant on Smith Barracks, Germany, on May 1, 2026. This visit was part of the Armed Forces Entertainment Fueling the Fight tour and served as an opportunity to improve the nutrition of Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)