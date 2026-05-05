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    Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative is a NATO-led effort supported by U.S. Army Europe and Africa to strengthen defense and readiness across NATO’s eastern flank. The initiative focuses on improving coordination between Allies, increasing combat readiness, and integrating new technologies to deter aggression and defend the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 05:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006148
    VIRIN: 260501-A-NX575-9710
    Filename: DOD_111689704
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EFDI

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