video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006148" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative is a NATO-led effort supported by U.S. Army Europe and Africa to strengthen defense and readiness across NATO’s eastern flank. The initiative focuses on improving coordination between Allies, increasing combat readiness, and integrating new technologies to deter aggression and defend the region.