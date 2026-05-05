The Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative is a NATO-led effort supported by U.S. Army Europe and Africa to strengthen defense and readiness across NATO’s eastern flank. The initiative focuses on improving coordination between Allies, increasing combat readiness, and integrating new technologies to deter aggression and defend the region.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 05:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006148
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-NX575-9710
|Filename:
|DOD_111689704
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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