Spc. James Shaft A-Roll

Interview with Spc. James Shaft, culinary specialist, describes his experience with Robert Irvine, May 1, 2026, on Smith Barracks, Germany. Shaft explains why food should taste good and provide nutrition to Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Ayden Worley and Airman First Class Ivory Stoker)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 06:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1006146
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-BS498-2090
|Filename:
|DOD_111689660
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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