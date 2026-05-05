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    Spc. James Shaft A-Roll

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    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.30.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Interview with Spc. James Shaft, culinary specialist, describes his experience with Robert Irvine, May 1, 2026, on Smith Barracks, Germany. Shaft explains why food should taste good and provide nutrition to Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Ayden Worley and Airman First Class Ivory Stoker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 06:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1006146
    VIRIN: 260501-F-BS498-2090
    Filename: DOD_111689660
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, Spc. James Shaft A-Roll, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    culinary specialist
    fit to fight
    Dining facility (DFAC)
    Cook
    nutrtition

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