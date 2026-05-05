Interview with Robert Irvine, chef, explains the importance of dining facility changes, May 1, 2026, on Smith Barracks, Germany. Irvine is a key figure in improving dining facility operations around the globe for the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Ayden Worley and Airman First Class Ivory Stoker)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 06:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1006145
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-BS498-1186
|Filename:
|DOD_111689648
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chef Robert Irvine A-Roll, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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