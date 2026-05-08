In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: A decommissioned vessel serving as a designated target, has been struck by a Japan ground self-defense force type 88 surface-to-ship missile system during exercise Balikatan 2026. U.S., Australia, and New Zealand service members participate in the Australian and New Zealand army corps day ceremony at the national memorial cemetery of the pacific. U.S. Marines rearms an F-35B Lightning II aircraft at marine corps air station Iwakuni. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 02:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006132
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111689475
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: May 8, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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