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    Pacific in 60: May 8, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: A decommissioned vessel serving as a designated target, has been struck by a Japan ground self-defense force type 88 surface-to-ship missile system during exercise Balikatan 2026. U.S., Australia, and New Zealand service members participate in the Australian and New Zealand army corps day ceremony at the national memorial cemetery of the pacific. U.S. Marines rearms an F-35B Lightning II aircraft at marine corps air station Iwakuni. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 02:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006132
    VIRIN: 260507-A-EE372-1001
    Filename: DOD_111689475
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

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    This work, Pacific in 60: May 8, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    INDOPACOM
    Hawaii
    Philippines
    Japan
    Balikatan 26

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