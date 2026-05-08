Pacific in 60: May 8, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006132" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: A decommissioned vessel serving as a designated target, has been struck by a Japan ground self-defense force type 88 surface-to-ship missile system during exercise Balikatan 2026. U.S., Australia, and New Zealand service members participate in the Australian and New Zealand army corps day ceremony at the national memorial cemetery of the pacific. U.S. Marines rearms an F-35B Lightning II aircraft at marine corps air station Iwakuni. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)