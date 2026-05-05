A video that notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of May, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 6th. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed on the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominick smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 01:48
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1006129
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-LB960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111689323
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HUBS: BOAT FISHING AT YELLOW SEA, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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