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    HUBS : Yokota Friendship Festival

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    JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dominick Smith 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    A video that notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of May, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 6th. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed on the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominick smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 01:48
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1006125
    VIRIN: 260506-A-LB960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111689288
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HUBS : Yokota Friendship Festival, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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