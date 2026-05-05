Balikatan 2026: Shoulder to Shoulder

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



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U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members, alongside service members from Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand, participate in Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the Philippines, April 20 to May 8, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)



This video contains imagery obtained from Google Earth Studio.





This video contains AI sound effects obtained from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Firefly.





This video contains motion graphics obtained from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock.





This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Emotional Epic Cinematic by Elonix/ Asset ID: #1867610532





This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Violin Journey by Stanislav Barantsov/ Asset ID: #1867610463





This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Reach (Cinematic | Epic Trailer Music) by Nico Maximilian/ Asset ID: #487400149





This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Glory or Oblivion by Metalos/ Asset ID: #449240594





This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Atmospheric Cinema by Stanislav Barantsov/ Asset ID: #1900265088