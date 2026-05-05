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    Balikatan 2026: Shoulder to Shoulder

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    PHILIPPINES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members, alongside service members from Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand, participate in Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the Philippines, April 20 to May 8, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)

    This video contains imagery obtained from Google Earth Studio.


    This video contains AI sound effects obtained from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Firefly.


    This video contains motion graphics obtained from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock.


    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Emotional Epic Cinematic by Elonix/ Asset ID: #1867610532


    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Violin Journey by Stanislav Barantsov/ Asset ID: #1867610463


    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Reach (Cinematic | Epic Trailer Music) by Nico Maximilian/ Asset ID: #487400149


    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Glory or Oblivion by Metalos/ Asset ID: #449240594


    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Atmospheric Cinema by Stanislav Barantsov/ Asset ID: #1900265088

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 00:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006118
    VIRIN: 260427-M-EH070-1001
    Filename: DOD_111689222
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: Shoulder to Shoulder, by Sgt Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    USMCNews
    FriendsAlliesPartners
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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