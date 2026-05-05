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    Hubs: Boarding Trip

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    A video notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of May, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 28th. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 22:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006116
    VIRIN: 260506-F-QC626-6863
    Filename: DOD_111689215
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hubs: Boarding Trip, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    HUBS
    AFN
    japan
    Sasebo

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