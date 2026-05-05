A video notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of May, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 28th. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 22:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006115
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-QC626-1032
|Filename:
|DOD_111689213
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hubs: Kids Run, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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