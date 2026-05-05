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    Balikatan 2026: Green Berets conduct multipurpose drone training

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. John Bae 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) train on Tiguar drones during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Laoag, Philippines, April 20-24, 2026. Green Berets tested the Tiguar’s long-range communications capability. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Bae)

    This video was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 22:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006114
    VIRIN: 260424-A-YB388-3002
    Filename: DOD_111689186
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Green Berets conduct multipurpose drone training, by SGT John Bae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Green Berets
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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