U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) train on Tiguar drones during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Laoag, Philippines, April 20-24, 2026. Green Berets tested the Tiguar’s long-range communications capability. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Bae)
This video was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 22:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006113
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-YB388-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111689178
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: Green Berets conduct multipurpose drone training, by SGT John Bae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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