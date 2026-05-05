USS Rafael Peralta Enforces Maritime Blockade

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) enforces the maritime blockade against an Iranian-flagged ship attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 24, 2026. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006061
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-NO146-9156
|Filename:
|DOD_111688805
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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