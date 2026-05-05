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    U.S. Forces Enforce Blockade Against Iran

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.26.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. forces patrol international waters while enforcing the ongoing naval blockade against Iran, April 26, 2026. (U.S. Navy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 18:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006058
    VIRIN: 260426-D-D0477-9041
    Filename: DOD_111688736
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    TAGS

    blockade
    CENTCOM

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