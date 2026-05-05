U.S. forces patrol international waters while enforcing the ongoing naval blockade against Iran, April 26, 2026. (U.S. Navy Video)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 18:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006058
|VIRIN:
|260426-D-D0477-9041
|Filename:
|DOD_111688736
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Forces Enforce Blockade Against Iran, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.